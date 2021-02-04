Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover‘ is currently one of the world’s most popular anime. This shōnen juggernaut revolves around two orphans, Asta and Yuno, who grow up together in Hage Village and share the same dream. They both want to become the Wizard King, the greatest magical authority in their land. The problem is, Asta possesses no magic whatsoever, while Yuno is a wind magic prodigy. This disparity is almost wiped clean when Asta receives his grimoire, from which he can draw a sword that can nullify magic. The anime began airing on October 3, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Black Clover Episode 163 Release Date:

‘Black Clover’ episode 163, titled ‘Dante VS The Captain of the Black Bulls,’ is slated to air on February 9, 2021. Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden) produced the series. “Everlasting Shine” by Tomorrow X Together and “A Walk” by Gakuto Kajiwara serve as the opening and ending credit theme songs for the first three episodes. After that, “Grandeur” by Snow Man became the opening theme, and “BEAUTIFUL” by Treasure became the ending theme.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 163 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll is simulcasting new episodes of ‘Black Clover’ with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Funimation is releasing a simuldub version of ‘Black Clover.’ The first three seasons are available on AnimeLab with English dubbing. You can also watch the dubbed version of the first season on Hulu. Youku Tudou is airing the anime in China.

Black Clover Episode 163 Spoilers

In episode 162, Rill and Charlotte leave to meet with other Magic Knight captains while Asta and Finral get back to the Black Bulls base. Most members of the squad aren’t there at the time, and Finral departs to get Yami. Suddenly, Dante arrives at the base looking for Yami. Seeing that the Black Bulls captain is not there, he decides to play with his underlings. Using gravity magic, he levitates the Bulls’ base. Asta attacks Dante with Rouge’s help. Dante notices Vanessa’s beauty and magical abilities and asks her to “become his woman” in the middle of the battle.

When Dante discovers that a devil also possesses asta, he tries to convince the youth that the humans are the ones who are truly evil. When one of Dante’s flying rocks impales Gauche, Asta snaps. There is a second-long flashback of a woman calling him her son before the devil takes over his body. Despite Lucifero’s assurance that Asta’s devil is of the low tier, Dante discovers that Asta is predicting his movements. The episode ends as Asta lands a slash on Dante’s face. As the title suggests, episode 163 will likely revolve around the battle between Dante and Yami.

