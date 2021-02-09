Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, the internationally popular anime ‘Black Clover’ revolves around a pair of orphans, Asta and Yuno, who grow up together and have the same ultimate objective of becoming the Wizard King someday. Following its premiere on October 3, 2017, the series has quickly become one of the most-watched TV anime of all time. While it is yet to achieve the fanfare level that shows like ‘Naruto’ or ‘One Piece’ enjoy, it still has managed to carve out its own space in a typically overcrowded section of pop culture. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming ‘Black Clover’ episode.

Black Clover Episode 164 Release Date:

‘Black Clover’ episode 164, titled ‘Battlefield: Heart Kingdom,’ is slated to air on February 16, 2021. Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden) produced the series. “Everlasting Shine” by Tomorrow X Together and “A Walk” by Gakuto Kajiwara serve as the opening and ending credit theme songs for the first three episodes. After that, “Grandeur” by Snow Man became the opening theme, and “BEAUTIFUL” by Treasure became the ending theme.

‘Black Clover’ will end after its 170th episode, set to air on March 30, 2021. Series director Tatsuya Yoshihara broke the news on Twitter. However, he also teased that there would be a major announcement in the finale.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 164 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll is simulcasting new episodes of ‘Black Clover’ with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Funimation is releasing a simuldub version of ‘Black Clover.’ The first three seasons are available on AnimeLab with English dubbing. You can also watch the dubbed version of the first season on Hulu. Youku Tudou is airing the anime in China.

Black Clover Episode 164 Spoilers

The initial part of episode 163 offers Grey’s backstory. Tormented by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, Grey dreams of having magical abilities of her own. But the neglect and cruelty continue even after she gets her grimoire. One day, she flees from her home and runs into a group of bandits. Gauche Adlai subsequently saves her. The similarities with Cinderella’s story are acknowledged by Tabata, who named the related chapter ‘Cinderella Grey’ (ch. 244).

Remembering all the memories she has made with Gauche, Grey digs deeper into her magical abilities and heals him. After defeating Asta, Dante notices what has happened and is impressed. He claims that he will make both Grey and Vanessa his mistresses. Right then, Yami arrives with Finral. As Dante and Yami begin to fight, Finral joins Grey and Vanessa, and an unconscious Gauche. Eventually, Yami manages to slice open Dante’s abdomen with his Dark Cloaked Iai Slash.

In the Heart Kingdom, Luck defeats the Dark Disciple Svenkin by turning himself into a literal bolt of lightning. Episode 164 might focus on the other duels that are simultaneously happening in the Heart Kingdom. It might show Leopold fighting Sivoir and Charmy fighting Halbet.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time