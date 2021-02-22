‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ or ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ is a Japanese popular anime that tells the story of a human body’s anthropomorphized cells. ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ is the darker and grimmer spin-off of the original series, ‘Cells at Work!’. Both anime shows are based on the works of Akane Shimizu. The spin-off primarily follows Red Blood Cell AA2153 and White Blood Cell U-1196, two overworked but dedicated cells who are willing to do everything they can for the body. The series premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ Episode 10, titled ‘Stomach Ulcer, Friendship, and Loss,’ is set to release on February 28, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Liden Films developed the anime, with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Season 1 Online?

New episodes of ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, the body’s condition continues to deteriorate. On his oxygen run, AA2153 discovers that there is a ringworm infection in the testes, and the sperm count has severely dropped. He later is told that the number of red blood cells also has fallen. He also learns that U-1196 can’t find any of the other white blood cells. The pressure of AA2153’s work finally seems to get to him. After one of the newbies that he is supposed to mentor on their first day makes an error during delivery, AA2153 takes oxygen in his stead to the feet. AC1677 accompanies him. They find out a part of the place has developed Athlete’s foot.

U-1196 arrives, and she and two other neutrophils put up a brave fight, but the ringworms come close to overwhelm them because of their (ringworms) sheer number. Fortunately, the body kills the infection with Butenafine Hydrochloride in time. As there is evidently a shortage of white blood cells, U-1196 and her two colleagues are sent to deal with ringworm infections in other parts of the body, despite their evident fatigue.

AA2153, who is close to total exhaustion himself, gets inspired to work even diligently watching U-1196. This is when AC1677 steps in and tells his friend that it’s alright to slack off sometimes. As the title indicates, the body might have to deal with a stomach ulcer in episode 10.

