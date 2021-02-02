‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ or ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ is a darker and grimmer spin-off of the popular anime series ‘Cells at Work!’. Both are based on the manga serializations by writer and illustrator Akane Shimizu. The spin-off is set in a body that is constantly on the verge of medical emergencies or code black due to an unhealthy lifestyle. The plot centers around Red Blood Cell AA2153 and White Blood Cell U-1196. Despite their dreary circumstances, the two protagonists are willing to perform their duties till their last breath. The series premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ Episode 7, titled ‘Caffeine, Temptation, and Jealousy,’ is set to release on February 7, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Liden Films developed the anime, with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Season 1 Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, while heading back from the small intestine, AA2153 runs into a colleague. They later visit one of the kidneys, depicted as a Japanese bathhouse, and the Glomeruli as haggard and overworked workers there. Their leader, an older woman whom the other Glomeruli refer to as Gran, insists that they must continue working, calling the kidney “the silent organ.”

A one-centimeter kidney stone tears through the walls of the ureter, leading to the fall of numerous Red Blood Cells into the urine. The cells subsequently realize that a tube has been inserted through the urethra. Although that tube pulverizes the stone, bacteria enter the body because of it. U-1196 and other White Blood Cells arrive and try to hold the line. AA2153 goes back to the kidney to convince the Glomeruli to evacuate. But Gran reiterates that they will keep working, no matter the circumstances.

When the bacteria reach the kidney, Gran sacrifices herself while protecting one of the other Glomeruli. The bacteria are ultimately defeated when antibiotics join the battle. In episode 7, the effects of caffeine on the human body might be depicted. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

