‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ or ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ is the spin-off of the internationally popular anime ‘Cells at Work!’ but is much darker and grimmer than its predecessor. Both series are developed from the works of manga artist Akane Shimizu. Set in a body that regularly experiences medical emergency due to an unhealthy lifestyle, ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ focuses on Red Blood Cell AA2153 and White Blood Cell U-1196, two over-worked but dedicated anthropomorphized cells as they maneuver through the trials and tribulations of their respective jobs. The series premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ Episode 8, titled ‘Calves, Pulmonary Embolism, and Quick Thinking,’ is set to release on February 14, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Liden Films developed the anime, with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Season 1 Online?

New episodes of ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK Episode 8 Spoilers

As AC1677, one of the colleagues of AA2153, delivers oxygen to various cells in episode 7, some of the cylinders explode, aging the cells and revealing themselves to be reactive oxygen species (ROS). AC1677 is blamed for the mishaps. Later, he witnesses AA2153 winning an award for his diligent work, which further increases his misery. They travel to the scalp and discover that the hair has not yet grown since the incident involving Killer T Cells.

The oxygen is for the Sebaceous Gland Cell, who reveals that he is now filled with sebum and close to death. However, the cylinder that AC1677 brought explodes, and the ROS interact with sebum, creating a bad body odor. This pushes AC1677 over the edge with jealousy for AA2153. He is later persuaded by two other red blood cells to visit the small intestine, where he begins intaking caffeine and arginine. Although they drastically increase his ability to do his job, he swiftly becomes addicted to them.

AA2153 admits that the drugs help him perform his tasks more efficiently but refuse to depend on them. When a nosebleed happens, many red blood cells are lost forever. AC1677 suffers caffeine and arginine-related crash and gives up on his life. But AA2153 encourages him to keep fighting. Overcoming his fatigue and depression, AC1677 takes AA2153’s outstretched hand. Later, he rejects the prospect of intaking the drugs again, indicating that he is now free of his addiction. Episode 8 will likely focus on heart issues. It might also show the effects of sleep deprivation. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time