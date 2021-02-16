Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Akane Shimizu, ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ or ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ is a darker and grimmer spin-off of the internationally popular anime ‘Cells at Work!’. It is set in a human body that often experiences medical emergencies due to an unhealthy lifestyle. The story predominantly revolves around Red Blood Cell AA2153 and White Blood Cell U-1196, two overworked but dedicated anthropomorphized cells who are willing to do everything they can for the body. The series premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ Episode 9, titled ‘Calamity, Athlete’s Foot, and the Meaning of Work,’ is set to release on February 21, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Liden Films developed the anime, with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Cells at Work! CODE BLACK Season 1 Online?

New episodes of ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, U-1196 informs other white blood cells that the body hasn’t had any sleep for the past two days and has been immobile for that long as well. They find a large cleft in one of the leg veins, through which tens of thousands of red blood cells have fallen through and formed a blood clot. Meanwhile, AA2153, AC1677, and one of their seniors visit the liver for refreshment but find the organ completely dilapidated. The one hepatocyte that AA2153 previously met seems to be suffering from some disease.

When the red blood cells travel to the calves, they discover what the white blood cells found earlier. Evidently, the body is suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The bullies try to kill AA2153 and AC1677 by pushing them into the cleft, but U-1196 saves them. When the body becomes mobile, the calf muscles get reactivated. Its sheer power pulls the clot free and forces it up towards the lungs. On the way there, the clot kills the bullies. It reaches the lungs and blocks the pulmonary artery.

As the body begins to suffocate from within, AA2153 leads other rookie red blood cells to the lungs through the brachial arteries. After they timely deliver oxygen to the lungs, the clog gets cleared. The episode ends as U-1196 discovers that other white blood cells are gone. In episode 9, the focus might be on the fungal infection known as athlete’s foot.

