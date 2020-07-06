‘Deca-Dence’ is an upcoming sci-fi anime series that reminds you of ‘Attack on Titan‘ and ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress‘. From what we know about it, the first few episodes of ‘Deca-Dence’ are all about the development of its post-apocalyptic world. At the same time, the series will initially establish its primary conflict by giving us a glimpse of the goals and motives of its two main characters. Considering that it’ll be replete with action, the series will have to maintain a quality standard throughout its runtime, and that is something we can certainly expect from Studio Nut. Surprisingly, even before its release, ‘Deca-Dence’ has reeled in many anime viewers who are already looking forward to its first episode. If you happen to be one of them, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Deca-Dence Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 1 is scheduled to release on July 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Episode 1 Online?

The first episode of ‘Deca-Dence’ will be available on Funimation on July 8, 2020.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

Animated by Studio Nut ( known for ‘Youjo Senki‘), ‘Deca-Dence’ is set in a post-apocalyptic future. It has been years since humanity was pushed to the brink of its extinction because of the rise of a new species known as the Gadolls. The remnants of humanity now survive by living in a 3000-meter high fortress called the Deca-Dence. Deca Dence is designed in such a way that it protects the surviving humans from Gadolls that lurk outside. However, it is unknown how long this fortress will sustain itself.

The local citizens of Deca-Dence—often referred to as Denizens—fulfill their respective roles in society to ensure that they stay afloat even during tough times. Based on their traits, the Denizen population is divided into two groups: The first category comprises of Gears, who are mighty warriors capable of defeating the Gadolls. In contrast, the others are Tankers, who don’t directly fight the creatures but still aid Gears in one way or the other. Among these Tankers, Natsume is a young girl who dreams of being a Gear someday. Sharing the same dream is Kaburagi, a Deca-Dence repairman.

When they cross paths, something clicks right away, and Natsume’s optimistic outlook starts to brush off on grumpy Kaburagi. As a result, the two of them join forces and embark on an epic adventure to change their world. While they start transforming the world around them, Natsume uplifts Kaburagi with her positive attitude, and Kaburagi keeps them grounded with his realistic beliefs. Together, they become a force to be reckoned with.

Deca-Dence Trailer

The first season of ‘Deca-Dence’ is animated by Yuzuru Tachikawa, and Hiroshi Seko is handling its script. Its opening theme, “Theater of Life,” is a creation of Konomi Suzuki and its closing theme song “Kioku no Hakobune” (Ark of Memories), is performed by Kashitarō Itō. You can check out its official trailer below:

