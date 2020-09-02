From its very inception ‘Deca-Dence’ has been a very well animated series that promises intriguing character arcs. But throughout its runtime, the anime has also managed to rise above most post-apocalyptic anime tropes by bringing anti-corporate satire and compelling action scenes to its fore. So if you’re still under the impression that this is yet another ‘Attack on Titan’ rip off, you are certainly mistaken. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 10 is scheduled to release on September 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

The action of ‘Deca-Dence’ ensues in a post-apocalyptic world where the human population has been pushed to the brink of extinction. Several years ago, monsters known as Gadolls took over the planet and destroyed everything that crossed their path. The remnants of humanity descended to a small mountain enclosed area known as Deca-Dence, which became the only place on the planet that was safe from the Gadolls. A human population now thrives in the enclosed spaces of the Deca-Dence. And although, for the time being, the human survivors are safe from the Gadolls who lurk outside, a feeling of uncertainty looms over them as they have no clue how long they will be able to sustain themselves.

The citizens of Deca-Dence call themselves Denizens and their population is divided into two sections. One half of the population comprises of brave souls who take up the courage to step out in the real world and battle the Gadolls. Known as the Gears, this population has the bravest of warriors. On the other end of the spectrum, there is a population of Tankers, who don’t directly go out and fight the beasts but provide to their society by picking up on odd jobs. People belonging to either of the two classes don’t question their roles and conform to all the responsibilities that are imposed on them. However, Natsume happens to an exception as she is a Tanker but really wishes to be a Gear. Along with her, a Tanker repairman named Kaburagi also aspires to be something similar.

One thing leads to another and the two fatefully cross paths. With this meeting, the two not only join forces to make their dream of becoming Gears a reality but also set out to protect the world and their people from the vicious beasts.

