Because of how it was initially promoted, many anime viewers believed that ‘Deca-Dence’ would be yet another rip off of ‘Attack on Titan.’ But surprisingly, ‘Deca Dence’ is very different from ‘AOT.’ Sharing a similar universe, ‘Deca Dence’ uses individual character arcs to drive its premise instead of using a full-fledged overarching plot. Although it may not be for everyone, it sure does deserve a shot. With what said, if you have been watching it all this while, here is everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 11 is scheduled to release on September 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

With a post-apocalyptic world in its backdrop, ‘Deca-Dence’ shows how the human population has been pushed to the brink of extinction by monsters known as Gadolls. Gadolls are these vicious beings who destroy everyone who crosses their paths. To protect themselves from the Gadolls, the surviving humans settle down in an area enclosed by high mountains. They call this area the Deca-Dence. For years they sustain themselves on limited resources in the Deca-Dence while some of their noble warriors set out to battle the Gadolls. Although for once, things seem just fine humanity, the survivors don’t know how long will the walls surrounding them keep them safe.

The population of Deca-Dence is referred to as the Denizens. The Denizen population is further divided into two sections where one is known as the Gears while the other is called the Tankers. The Gears population consists of those who are fearless warriors and have the courage to step out in the real world and duke it out with the Gadolls. On the other hand, Tankers are those who provide to the community by picking up on odd jobs and assisting the Gears. The members of each of these sections never question their positions and do whatever that is expected from them. However, Natsume is somewhat of an exception. A misfit Tanker, she dreams of being Gear someday. Sharing the same dream is Kaburagi, a Tanker repairman who has what it takes to be a Gear.

It all begins when the two cross paths and realize that becoming a Gear wouldn’t be as hard as they had anticipated. Their fateful encounter not only puts them on the right path towards reaching their dreams but also gives hope to the other surviving humans.

Read More: Best Action Anime