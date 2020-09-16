If, by any chance, you’re holding onto to your preconceptions surrounding ‘Deca-Dence,’ it’s time for you to actually give it a shot and then judge it. ‘Deca-Dence’ comes nowhere close to being a rip-off of ‘Attack on Titan.’ Apart from its post-apocalytpitc setup, it is very unique and is probably unlike anything you’re ever seen before. I believe that even towards the end of its season 1, ‘Deca-Dence’ is still finding its feet. Like it did in season 1, it’ll continue to grow on us with its upcoming installments. Nonetheless, you shouldn’t miss out on its finale if you have been following it all this while. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 12 is scheduled to release on September 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

The world, as humans knew it, has ended. It is now ruled by vicious giant monsters called Gadolls, who have pushed the human population to its brink of extinction. Out of fear, the survivors have moved to a small area known as the Deca Dence, which is surrounded by tall mountains, thus, keeping them temporarily safe from the beasts. For a while, it looks like everything is back to normal. The human community thrives again and makes the best of what it has. Even so, a fear still looms over the Deca Dence community. People always live in fear of either running out of resources or, even worse, being attacked by the Gadolls.

Known as the Denizens, the people of Deca-Dence divide themselves into two categories: Tankers and Gears. As the name suggests, Gears are warriors who set out in the real world and battle the Gadolls. Every single day, they risk their lives for the sake of claiming back what rightfully belongs to them. In the meantime, people belonging to the second category, the Tankers, usually pick up on jobs and serve their society. In turn, creating the right balance of responsibilities. Almost no one dares to question the power distribution in the Deca Dence. Neither do people complain about their jobs. They do what is expected from them and try to sustain themselves in a world that could end anytime soon.

However, Natsume, the show’s female protagonist, is an expectation. She believes that she would be better suited to be a Gear even though she’s a Tanker. Adopting similar ideologies, Kaburagi is a Tanker repairman who has all the skills to be a Gear. Yet, he isn’t one. Then comes a day when the paths of these two characters align. As a result of this fateful encounter, they set out to make their dreams of becoming Gears a reality and, in turn, make the world a better place.

Read More on Anime Preview: All Attack on Titan Episodes, Ranked