‘Deca-Dence’ is another addition to the slew of dystopian sci-fi anime that we love. From the looks of it, it also has a lot of similarities with ‘Attack on Titan‘ and ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.’ But whether or not it’ll have the same political intrigue, we can’t tell for sure. Although it’s too early to say anything, ‘Deca-Dence’ is seemingly heading in the right direction and sci-fi fans have a lot to look forward to in its first season. On that note, if you’ve watched its first episode, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 2 is scheduled to release on July 15, 2020. Assuming that its first season will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

‘Deca-Dence’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the human population has been pushed to the brink of extinction. A new form of life form called the Gadolls has emerged on the planet and rules its entire surface. In the meantime, the remaining humans try their best to survive by living inside a 3000-meter high fortress called the Deca-Dence. The giant structure keeps humans well protected from the gruesome creatures outside but what’s unknown is its long-term sustainability. No one knows for how long will it be able to act as a boundary between humans and the creatures outside.

The ones who live in its premise are known as Denizens. The Denizen population is equally divided into two forms of labor based on one’s capabilities. The first category, Gears, contains natural warriors, who have the sheer strength and will to face the Gadolls. On the other hand, the ones who may not be capable enough to directly face the creatures, use their respective skill set to help the Gears. The ones who fulfill the latter role are known as Tankers. Natsume, a young girl, happens to be one of these Tankers, but she’s got big dreams—she wants to be a Gear someday. Along with her, even Kaburagu, a Deca-Dence repairman, hopes to be a Gear someday.

Destiny brings the two together. And as soon as they discover that they’re both reaching out for the same dream, they instantly join forces. While Natsume’s optimistic attitude keeps them on the right path, Kaburagi’s expertise gets them closer to their dreams. As a result, they not only embark on a journey to make their own lives more exciting but also vow to save their world from Gadolls.

