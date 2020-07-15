When ‘Attack on Titan‘ meets ‘Gurren Lagann‘, you get something along the lines of ‘Deca-Dence.’ Now this observation is solely based on my initial view of the anime and I do believe that it’ll eventually subvert the tropes of post-apocalyptic anime; just like ‘Attack on Titan.’ Despite being a little predictable, ‘Deca-Dence’, so far, packs enough emotion, drama, and action to keep you hooked onto it. So, in case you have already started watching it, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on July 22, 2020. Assuming that its first season will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

The action of ‘Deca Dence’ unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are struggling to survive. With their population dwindling, humans seek refuge in the depths of a 3000-meter high fortress called the Deca-Dence. By doing this, they protect themselves from a new form of life form called the Gadolls that has now taken over the planet. Although the long term sustainability of the Deca Dence is unknown, the surviving humans try to keep a check on its insides and even try to protect its walls from the treat that lurks right outside. The big question here is: how long will these walls hold up as a shield for the humans against the Gadolls?

Inside the walls, the human population is divided into two segments. Known as the denizens, one-half of the people play the role of mighty warriors, known as Gears, who take it upon themselves to defeat the dangerous Gadolls outside. On the other hand, there are Tankers, who indirectly contribute to the betterment of their society of picking up odd jobs. Natsume, the main female protagonist of the series, is Tanker, who wants to be a Gear someday. Kaburagu is another silent dreamer who wishes to be a Gear but works as a denizen repairman.

When the two of them get together, they decide to join forces and make their dream a reality. With Natsume’s optimistic outlook towards life and Kaburagu’s sheer will, they set out to find a way to make their world a better place. But do they have what it takes to take down an entire species that has pushed humans to the brink extinction? Well, to know all about that, make sure that you do check out the anime.

