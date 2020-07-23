‘Deca-Dence’ yet another addition to the post-apocalyptic anime sub-genre. Even narratively, it initially adopts the same storytelling style of other similar popular anime such as ‘Attack on Titan‘ and ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.’ But despite having stark similarities with these other shows, ‘Deca-Dence’ brings some new elements to its fore. For instance, its characters don’t really fit the bill of the common archetypes of the genre. Moreover, there’s also some uniqueness to its overall world-building elements. With that said, if you have already started watching the first season of ‘Deca-Dence’, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 4 is scheduled to release on July 29, 2020. Assuming that its first season will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

‘Deca-Dence’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the human population is pushed to the brink of extinction. Monstrous creatures, known as Gadolls, stormed the planet and hunted down every human who crossed their path. The few survivors seek refuge in a 3000-meter high fortress called the Deca-Dence. Although the Gadolls are not able to get past the walls of these fortresses, no one knows much about the long term sustainability of these. Due to this, the survivors frantically worry about being attacked all over again.

The remaining few survivors slowly build a small society in the Deca Dence itself and call themselves the Denizens. The Denizen population is divided into segments based on the respective abilities of the people. One category comprises of people who aren’t too physically strong but have the ability to carry out odd jobs. This segment of the people is known as the Tankers. On the other hand, there are these mighty warriors who step outside time and again to face the Gadolls. These warriors are called the Gears. Among the former section of the population, a young girl named Natsume exists. She is a Tanker but aspires to be a Gear someday. Sharing the same dream is another Tanker named Kaburagu, who works as Tanker repairman.

As the series begins, the lives of these two characters somehow get aligned. When they realize that they share the same dream, they set out on a journey to not only live the life of their dreams but also to save the rest of humanity from the beasts who lurk in their world.

