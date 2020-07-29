It’s too early to form an opinion about the plot and characters of ‘Deca-Dence.’ But what I can say for sure is that it has been a fun ride so far. The anime manages to tick all the right boxes that make a post-apocalyptic show very enjoyable. And I could be wrong, but somewhere in its not-so-original premise, there seems to be a little bit of uniqueness surrounding its character archetypes. So if you enjoyed watching other action anime like ‘Attack on Titan‘ and ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress‘, this one should be on top of your watchlist. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 5 is scheduled to release on August 5, 2020. Assuming that its first season will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

The action of ‘Deca Dence’ ensues in a post-apocalyptic world where the human population has been pushed to the brink of extinction. The world is ruled by ruthless monsters known as Gadolls who have forced humans to seek shelter in the confinements of tall mountains known as the Deca-Dence. The Deca-Dence has walls that are more than thousands of feet tall and due to this, these walls protect humans from the grizzly monsters outside. However, a sense of uncertainty still looms over the human community. They have no idea how long they’ll be able to sustain themselves in the Deca-Dence. More so, they don’t even know how long the walls will resist the blows of the monsters outside.

The population of Deca-Dence is referred to as the Denizens. Denizen population is divided into two halves where one, known as the Gears, consists of warriors who are strong enough to fight the Gadolls. The other half comprises of Denizens who provide to their society by picking up on odd jobs. The people who belong to the latter are known as Tankers. Among the Tankers, a young girl named Natsume often dreams of being a Gear someday. Along with her, a Tanker repairman named Kaburagu also has the same dream.

When the paths of the two characters collide, they set out to make their dream a reality. Natsume’s charm and optimism perfectly compliment Kabiragu’s calmness and wit. With their deadly combination, the two of them not only aspire to be what they want to be but also embark on an epic adventure to free their world from Gadolls.

