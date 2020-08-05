Even before its release, it was well-known that ‘Deca-Dence’ is a typical post-apocalyptic anime about human survival and monster slaying. But what gave it an additional edge is its stellar production. Everything from its world-building to its meticulous backgrounds has been perfectly done. Along with that, it also adds small twists and turns throughout its runtime that usually catch you off guard. Although it is still finding its feet, ‘Deca-Dence’ is an anime you do not want to miss out on. For those who are already watching it, here are all the details about its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 6 is scheduled to release on August 12, 2020. Assuming that its first season will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

‘Deca-Dence’ is set in a world that is no longer ruled by humans. Giant monsters called Gadolls appeared on the planet one day and killed every human who crossed their paths. Due to this, the human population is now at the brink of extinction and the surviving humans live in the confinements of high mountain walls called the Deca-Dence. These walls protect them from the monsters who lurk outside and even gives them the opportunity to build small human communities all over again. Even so, although the humans very well know that they are safe for the time being, they have no idea how long the walls of the Deca Decne will hold up against the Gadolls. Moreover, they also have no idea if they have enough resources to sustain themselves inside the Deca Decne for the coming years.

The people living in Deca Dence are referred to as Denizens. The Denizen population is further divided into two sections—Gears and Tankers. While the Gears are mighty warriors who step out of the Deca Dence and battle the Gadolls, Tankers are simply all the others who pick up on odd jobs and provide to the Denizen community. Among the Denizen population is a Tanker named Natsume. She is a young girl who dreams of being Gear someday but lacks the skills or support to do so. Similar to her is a man named Kaburagu, who also aspires to be a Gear but settles for the life a Tanker repairmen.

When the worlds of the two dreamy characters collide, they realize that becoming a Gear may not be as hard as it seems. And thus, they join forces and set out to make their dream a reality. By doing this, they not only fulfill their own sense of purpose but also set themselves on the right path to free their world from the Gadolls.

