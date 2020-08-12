In the wake of the brutal battle between mankind and monsters called Gadolls, things are starting to quite interesting in the recent episodes of ‘Deca-Dence.’ Although it still hasn’t established itself as a unique anime and very well conforms to all the trite tropes of the post-apocalyptic genre, it’s good to see that it’s finally finding its feet. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 7 is scheduled to release on August 19, 2020. Assuming that its first season will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

The post-apocalyptic action of ‘Deca-Dence’ ensues in a world where humans are almost extinct. The few remnants of the human population now reside in an enclosed community surrounded giant mountains that keep them safe from giant monsters that lurk outside. These humans learned to survive on their limited resources but still remain clueless about how long will they be able to keep themselves safe. Adding to this, although they know that they are all at peace for time being, they have no idea if they’ll be able to maintain this for too long.

The citizens of the Deca-Dence are referred to as the Denizens. They purposefully divide their population into two uneven segments. The rare few who are strong and have warrior-like spirits are called the Gears as they helm the responsibility of stepping out in the real world and fighting the vicious Gadolls. The other segment of the population consists of people who pick on odd jobs and either provide to their society or help Gears. Known as the Tankers, these people never step out of the confinements of the Deca Dence but still have a crucial role to play. Among the Tankers, there’s a young dreamer named Natsume who wishes to be a Tanker someday. Although she very well realizes that she may not be good enough to be one according to societal standards, she still believes that she can get there someday. Sharing the same dream with her is another Tanker named Kaburagu who works as a repairman.

Fatefully, the paths of the two aspiring Gears come together, making them realize that achieving their dreams could possibly be easier than they had anticipated. And as they step out in the real world to become Gears, they not liberate themselves from what the world expects from them but also promise their own people that they’ll bring them back the world that rightfully belongs to them.

