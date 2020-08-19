From its post-apocalyptic setup to its characters to even its world-building elements, ‘Deca Dence’ seems to have a lot in common with ‘Attack on Titan.’ However, on a deeper scale, it seemingly has no similarities with the shounen classic. ‘Deca Dence’ follows its own path and instead of focusing on the political issues of a surviving community, it sheds more light on the lives of two characters. So if you still haven’t watched it, you might want to give it a try. With that said, here’ everything you need to know about its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 8 is scheduled to release on August 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

‘Deca-Dence’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the giant monsters called Gadolls have taken over. The creatures have pushed to the human population to the brink of extinction and the surviving humans now sustain themselves inside the walls of the Deca Dence. Their small close-knit community is divided into two sections—Tankers and Gears. The Gears are brave warriors who step out in the real world to face the monsters while Tankers are the ones who pick up on odd jobs and provide to their society. But the anime isn’t really about the Denizen population as a whole. It focuses more on the lives of two Tankers, Natsume and Kaburagi, who aspire to become Gears someday.

It all beings when Natsumi graduates from a Tanker orphanage and dreams of becoming a Gadoll-slaying Gear. Unfortunately for her, she is thrown into the armor repair team that is led by Kaburagi. While everyone sees Kaburagi as a stern leader of the repair team, Natsumi learns that he has a sifter side and also keeps a small Gadoll pet with him. As the events of the series unfold, a huge Gadoll attacks the Deca Dence. During these moments, Kaburagi surprises Natsumi by showing his fighting skills and his potential to become a Gear. In the aftermath of the destructive Gadoll attack, many Gears get injured and seek help to get their wounds tended. In the meantime, the Tankers start extracting Gadoll meat.

With what follows, a lot goes on between Natsumi and Kaburagi and several fateful events being them together to become allies. As a result, the two end up joining forces and embark on an adventure to face the Gadolls. Although they seem to be in the right direction of achieving their dreams, this journey will turn out to be far more challenging than they had anticipated.

