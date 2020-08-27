I can certainly understand why many would be drawn towards the idea of comparing ‘Deca-Dence’ with ‘Attack on Titan’ or other monster-apocalyptic anime series that work along the same lines. But before you judge ‘Deca-Dence’ just make sure that you stick to it for at least more than 5 episodes as it often brings some new never-seen-before elements to its shounen mix. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Deca-Dence Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Deca-Dence’ episode 9 is scheduled to release on September 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Deca-Dence Online?

You can watch ‘Deca-Dence’ on Funimation and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Spoilers

‘Deca-Dence’ takes place in a world where humanity is at the brink of extinction and the world as they once knew has ended. Several years ago, vicious monster creatures known as Gadolls walked on Earth and ended every human who crossed their path. The remnants of humanity took shelter in a small region surrounded by mountains that prohibited the Gadolls from entering. As a result, humanity thrived all over again in a place that was later labeled as Deca-Dence. While the humans living in the Deca Dence struggle to survive with their limited resources, they wonder if the world outside will ever be safe again. Along with that, they even fear whether or not their walls will be able to keep the Gadolls out for too long. Another major concern that looms over them is the fear of being able to sustain themselves. And thus, these humans form a close-knit community where everyone provides to society in one way or the other.

The Denizens—as they call themselves—divide their population into halves based on their respective skills. One half of the population comprises of strong warriors who set out of the Deca Dence and battle the monsters. These people are known as Gears. The other half consists of Tankers, the people who don’t directly fight the monsters by still provide to the community by picking up on odd jobs or helping the Gear with equipment or other technical stuff. The lines between the two sections of their population are well defined and no one ever questions his/her role. However, Natsume, a young Tanker girl, is a little different from most people. Despite being a Tanker, she dreams of being Gear someday. With her, Natsume, a Tanker repairman, dreams of something similar.

When the two of them fatefully cross paths, they decide to join forces not only to make their dream a reality but also to find a way to protect their people from the Gadolls.

