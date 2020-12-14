The girls – alive Yunxiang Liu and ghost Ruixin Fang – have a bit of falling out in ‘Detention’ episode 4. After Cheng makes Yunxiang aware that she is being possessed by a ghost, she asks Ruixin what her actual intentions are. Ruixin does not hide the fact that she does want to possess Yunxiang in order to exact revenge on those who were the cause of her downfall years ago. Cheng and Yunxiang become close but the young teacher, Shen Hua, turns out to be more than Yunxiang can handle and she calls on Ruixin for help. You can read a detailed summary of the latest episode in the recap section ahead. First, let’s see what we can expect from the upcoming episode 5 of ‘Detention’.

Detention Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Detention’ Season 1 Episode 5 will release on Netflix on December 19, 2020, at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT. The show is slated to have a total of 8 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 50 minutes for each episode. Every Saturday, two new episodes of this Taiwanese supernatural horror drama are released.

Where To Stream Detention Season 1 Episode 5?

Viewers can stream ‘Detention’ Season 1 Episode 5 on Netflix after it releases at the above-mentioned time. Subscribers can choose as per their preference if they want to watch on the app or on Netflix’s official website.

Detention Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the upcoming next episode of ‘Detention’, Yunxiang becomes the target of some slanderous remarks and deals with the consequences of being the host of Ruixin’s ghost. Shen Hua gives in to his father’s demands and Ruixin watches as Yunxiang buckles under the pressure and carries out an act of desperation. We also learn more about Ruixin’s dark and tragic past as her story runs in parallel to that of Yunxiang.

Detention Season 1 Episode 4 Recap

‘Detention’ Season 1 Episode 4, titled ‘Falsehood’, brings back the darker tinge as it goes from romantic to sinister in the space of a single episode. After Yunxiang confronts Ruixin about her intentions and finds out that she plans on using her to exact revenge on the people who have wronged Ruixin, Yunxiang gets Cheng to perform a ritual and provide ger with temporary protection from the spirit. The school principal is angry with Shen Hua for going about with a student in public and gifting her earrings. But Shen Hua kisses Yunxiang while tutoring her.

Yunxiang’s poetry talent evaporates with the spirit of Ruixin now out of her. She gets into trouble with the school authorities for plagiarizing her poems. Later, Shen Hua tries to rape Yunxiang and she has to call on Ruixin’s ghost for help, which tethers the girls together once more. Ruixin reveals to Yunxiang how and why she killed herself after she was forced to tell on the illegal book club.

