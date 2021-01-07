Developed from a manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a science fiction dystopian TV anime. The story begins when science genius Senkū Ishigami wakes up in April 5738 A.D. He soon realizes that he has been petrified for more than 3,700 years along with the rest of humanity. After spending several months trying to find out what caused his de-petrification, he discovers that it happened due to nitric acid. Ishigami subsequently prepares a concoction that immediately brings people out of the petrification. He then frees his best friend Taiju Ōki; Yuzuriha Ogawa, a boy who used to go to the same school as them, and Tsukasa Shishiō, an accomplished martial artist. Ishigami’s plan to return the world to its scientific and technological glory soon faces opposition from Tsukasa, who ardently believes that man’s pursuit of scientific excellence was the reason behind the mass petrification.

Season 1 of the anime aired from July 5, 2019, to December 13, 2019. The news that the series has been renewed for a 2nd season was made public shortly after the final episode of season 1. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Dr. Stone.’

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Dr. Stone’ season 2, also known as ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ is set to premiere on January 14, 2021. As the title suggests, the sophomore season will depict the ‘Stone Wars’ arc from the manga series. Shinya Iino directed the series, with Yuichiro Kido serving as the scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

The anime airs on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA in Japan. Season 1 is also available on Netflix Japan. In Southeast Asia, the series can be viewed on iQIYI. The 1st season can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website as well. Funimation airs an English Simuldub of the anime.

Dr. Stone Season 2 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, Ishigami has developed the first cell phone in thousands of years. He informs the villagers that a 2nd cell phone is needed to test if it’s working properly. Byakuya, Ishigami’s former mentor, was one of the astronauts who survived the petrification and is one of the ancestors of the people of the village. Ishigami learns about the time capsule that Byakuya left for him. In it, there is a glass record. Ishigami plays it with a phonograph that he has rebuilt. Among the voices of Byakuya and other astronauts, there is a song from Lillian. After the villagers hear it, they decide to create their own entertainment. The season ends with Tsukasa readying his forces for an attack on the village.

