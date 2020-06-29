For most battle shounen out there, their fight scenes are one of their major selling points. Even when it comes to ‘Enen no Shouboutai,’ its main appeal lies in its epic battle scenes that not only have well-executed choreography but are also backed up with some incredible animation. Moreover, since it has been created by the author of ‘Soul Eater’, even its storyline is commendable.

The first season of ‘Fire Force’ got a mixed bag of reviews, but it still managed to perform quite from a commercial standpoint. The anime has now returned with a whole new installment, and this time around, it promises a lot more fury in its action and a lot more revelations in its plot. If, like us, you’ve been eagerly waiting for ‘Fire Force’ Season 2, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream it on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on Funimation on July 3, 2020.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

Since the first season completely drifted away from the original storyline of the manga, we don’t expect the second season to be a direct adaptation of the source. However, an official synopsis for the second has been revealed. According to it, the anime will be set in Tokyo where people mysteriously catch fire and start burning. Labeled as spontaneous combustion, this phenomenon grips the entire city. But just when the city starts losing all hope, the Fire Force steps in to protect the ones affected by these unforeseeable fires. Shinra, the main character of the series, soon becomes a part of the Fire Force and helps them snuff out these disasters. He uses his own devil’s footprints to help the people of the city. But while he’s at it, his own troubled past begins to resurface.

When it comes to the cast of the second season, David Production is again the studio behind its animation and it is now being helmed by Tatsuma Minakawa. When it comes to its script, Yamato Haijima was responsible for the first season, but the second one has been written by Tatsuma Minakawa. No details regarding the OP and ED of the second season have been revealed, but you can check out the tweet below to know more about the cast of the second season:

Here’s a glimpse the character visuals from season 2:

