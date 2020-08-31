Most anime fans were lukewarm about the first season of ‘Fire Force.’ As much as they did enjoy all the creative ideas that it brought to the table, many were disappointed by its overall execution. That’s where season 2 comes in. Not only is the overall production value a lot better but so is its execution, its creativity, and even its characterization. So those who gave up on ‘Fire Force’ a bit too soon might want to hop back on it. For those who have been following it all this while, here all the details of its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 4, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

At the beginning of Season 2, Shinra looks all around him and feels grateful for the fact that everything has now gone back to normal for a bit. The mystery behind the Evangelist still baffles him and he still wants to help as many people as he can. But for once, the world around him gives him some peace. Back at the headquarters of Company 8, Maki, Iris, and Tamaki decide to go out to shop for Hinawa and take Shinra with them. That’s when they hear a series of explosions, realizing that an infernal is close by. When Shinra follows the explosions, a huge never-seen-before infernal attacks and to his surprise, it even spits fireballs of some kind. While Shinra tries to battle it all by himself, Arthur shows up to help him, followed by the rest of Team 8.

Together, they find a way around the infernal’s weaknesses and manage to bring it down for a while. However, a closer look at it makes them realize that it has five cores and that’s where all of its strength comes from. Arthur suggests that they should destroy all five of its cores in order to defeat it. Using this plan, they start attacking it as soon as it comes back to life. While the rest of the team focuses on its primary cores and arms and legs, Shinra focuses solely on destroying its central core using his “Rapid-Man-Kick.” Much later, after this grave encounter with a strong infernal, Obi asks Shinra to give a Fire Force annual male nude calendar project a shot. Unfortunately for them, their “double-cobra” pose lands them the last place.

