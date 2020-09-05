The fiery visuals and fluid animation of season 1 were enough to get many anime viewers hooked to ‘Fire Force.’ But with season 2, the anime takes things to a whole new level and impresses you with its storyline as well. ‘Fire Force’ has indeed defied all of our expectations and with its last few episodes around the corner, we expect it to get even better. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eleventh episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

Picking up where ‘Fire Force’ season 1 left, season 2 shows how Team 8 has done its best to bring some changes to their infernal-infested world, but everything still seems the same. Shinra watches all normal people walk around him and wonders if they still live in the fear of becoming victims of infernals. Ever since the first spontaneous human combustion, things haven’t been the same, but Shinra now seems more determined than ever to save the world. Adding more heft to his troubles, he still hasn’t even scratched the surface of the mysteries of the Evangelist. Soon after this, Maki, Iris, and Tamaki decide to head out for some shopping after realizing that Hinawa could really use their help. Shinra tags along and hears some explosions along the way. Following the explosions, he comes across a huge infernal. Without thinking twice, he tries to battle it and is soon joined by Arthur.

This new infernal turns out to be stronger than any other infernal they’ve encountered before. Even so, the team manages to find a way around its strengths. By doing this, they manage to bring it down for a while to get a closer look at it. A closer look makes them realize that this infernal has multiple cores so, in order to defeat it, they’ll have to destroy its main core along with all the others. While the rest of the teams takes on the secondary cores of the infernal, Shinra takes on its main core. Their combined effort helps them defeat the best and yet again, they manage to save the day. But this encounter only marks the beginning of a whole new adventure for them.

