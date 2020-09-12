With an awful lot going on in season two, ‘Fire Force’ is surprisingly managing all of its ongoing plot points quite well. What’s even more impressive is that it’s doing this while maintaining an intense frenetic pace. It is possible that by the time it reaches its conclusion, it’ll have to resolve way too many plot points than it can handle. However, for now, it seems to be doing well by maintaining a consistent rhythm. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

In its opening moments, ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 sheds some light on Shinra’s mental state. He looks at all the people around him and thinks about how the first case of spontaneous combustion changed the world. Looking at the fear most people wallow in because of the infernals, he promises himself that he will do whatever he can to make the world a better place.

With what follows, Shinra tags along with the rest of the crew as they head out to shop for Hinawa. Along the way, they hear some explosions from a distance and Shinra sets out to investigate. Upon arriving at the location from where these explosions seem to be coming from, he finds a very powerful infernal and without giving second thoughts, he starts battling it. Followed by Arthur, and then the whole team, Shinra is soon joined by everyone. Realizing that this infernal is stronger than almost all the infernals they have encountered in the past, Team 8 tries to deduce a way to defeat it.

By working around its strengths, they bring it down for a few brief moments and take a closer look at it. With this, they realize that it has multiple cores. When it’s back up, the rest of the team tries to destroy its secondary cores while Shinra targets its central core. By taking this approach, they are finally able to defeat the strong infernal. For a while, things seemingly go back to normal for them, but this is just the beginning of a whole new series of encounters against extremely strong infernals.

Read More: Best Anime Like Fire Force