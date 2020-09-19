Although the impact of the overarching premise is now starting to dwindle, the visual quality of ‘Fire Force’ is better than ever. And for an anime which is action-packed almost all the time, the visuals matter more than the narration. Even so, ‘Fire Force’ has been doing a great job on all fronts lately. Every once in a while, it takes a step back from its relentless action and gives the story a breather. That’s probably the reason why this season is turning out to be far better than its predecessor. With that said, here are all the details of its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

Shinra has come far from the events of Season 1. He knows more about the world around him and he’s more determined to make it a better place. However, the mysteries behind the Evangelist still have to be unfolded. Moreover, Shinra now worries about the world around him. He fears if the infernals are not handled soon, the world will never be the same. As shown in the opening moments of season 2, Shinra looks around him and thinks about how everything has changed since the first spontaneous combustion. But as troubling as this thought may be, it inspires him to fight harder.

With what follows, Team 8 goes out for some shopping after realizing that Hinawa desperately need a new wardrobe. Shinra goes with them. While they are at it, they hear explosions from a distance. Shinra sets out to investigate and soon discovers a new infernal. Without thinking twice, he starts battling it. Following him, Arthur comes along and joins the battle. Within no time, the rest of the team gathers and they set out to bring yet another infernal down. However, to their surprise, this infernal is unlike any other. It’s stronger and faster than most others they’ve encountered. The fact that they’re struggling with it calls for a plan of action. And so, they decide to bring it down to get a closer look at it.

Upon getting closer, they realize that it has multiple cores that are powering it up with so much energy. When it gets up again, Shinra targets its primary core while the others go for its secondary cores. With this strategy, they’re soon able to defeat it, and save the day all over again. However, they must brace themselves for bigger challenges.

