Returning viewers from season 1 can’t help but appreciate ‘Fire Force’ season 2. Meanwhile, the ones who are still fairly new to it are just blown away by the developments of its storyline. David Production’s creation did not have a pleasant start, but it’s now slowly rising up in ranks and acquiring its rightful place among the best modern shounen. Time will tell whether or not it’ll get anywhere close to the top, but it sure does have potential. With that said, if you have been following it all this, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 14th episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

There is a lot Shinra has learned from his past experiences and he—along with the rest of Team 8—has come far from where he used to be. The world around them has drastically changed but like most other people, they have adapted to it. The threat of infernals still looms in almost every corner of every street. But instead of fearing, people now try to face them. While lost in these thoughts, Shinra wonders if the world will ever be the same again. Along with that, he’s also baffled by the mysteries of the Evangelist. Although deeply disturbed with everything that’s going on around him, Shinra is determined to save the world more than ever.

Team 8 heads out for shopping after realizing that Hiunawa badly needs a makeover. Shinra tags along and while they’re on their way to the store, they hear explosions from a distance. Just to ensure its not an infernal, Shinra sets out to investigate. He soon finds a very strong infernal and starts duking it out with it all by himself. Soon after, Arthur comes by and joining the battle. The rest of the team follows and they try to bring down the infernal. A few seconds into the battle and they realize that this infernal is unlike any other they’ve faced before. It’s far stronger than most other infernals out there.

To find it Achilles heel, they bring it down and find multiple cores on it. Shinra decides to target its main core while the others attack its secondary core. By doing this, the team manages to destroy it, and yet again, they save the day. But ultimately, the appearance of such a strong Infernal serves as a reminder for them—far bigger challenges lie ahead.

