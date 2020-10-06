‘Fire Force’ intially wasn’t on top of everyone’s watch list. But now, after an entire season and 15 episodes later, the series is finding its way into everyone heart. There’s relentless well-animated action and along with that, there are enough heart-warming moments that connect you with the main characters. At this point, ‘Fire Force’ is among the most well;-rounded anime out there. If you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 15th episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on October 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

The first season of ‘Fire Force’ showed us a very different side of Shinra. He was still figuring out his place in the world and he was only finding his feet as an infernal fighter. But now, with the inception of another journey, he seems to have come far. Not just Shinra, but even Team 8 has evolved. Along with them, even the world around them has drastically changed. Although people still fear the infernals, they’ve become more aware and cautious about their emergence. Shinra looks at everyone around him and wonders if people will ever leave without fearing the infernals. The mysteries of the Evagelist still haunt him, but he’s more determined than ever to get to the bottom of things.

Moments after Shinra’s done spending some time alone, other members of Team 8 take him out for shopping. Their only goal is to buy new clothes for Hinawa who has a horrible wardrobe. Along the way, they hear explosions nearby and Shinra tries to investigate. When he reaches the location of the explosions, he learns that a new infernal has arrived. Soon, Arthur joins him and is followed by the rest of the team. As they duke it out with the infernal, they realize that it’s strong than most other they’ve faced before. So they try to bring it down to get a closer look at it.

Upon temporarily bringing it down, Team 8 learns that the infernal has multiple cores. After learning about its source of power, they deduce a plan. While the others take on its secondary cores, Shinra targets it primary core. With this strategy, they soon bring it down and manage to save the day. Little do they know that bigger challenges lie ahead.

