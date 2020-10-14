The first season of the ‘Fire Force’ received acclaim for its well-choreographed action scenes and intricate character designs. However, many criticized it for the lack of depth in its plot. Season 2 makes up for this by perfectly balancing out its action with well-thought-out plot points. So if you still haven’t started watching it yet, you still have time to jump on it. For those who are already following this season, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 16th episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

At the beginning of the second season of ‘Fire Force,’ Shinra is baffled by the world around him. He wonders how everything is still the same and yet, so different. There was a time when people worried about nothing but their own day-to-day struggles. But now, ever since the first spontaneous human combustion, the whole world constantly lives in the fear of Infernals. Even amid all these troubles, Shinra seems to be quite relieved about how things have turned out for him. He may not have all the answers, but at least he knows that he’s one step closer to finding them. As the season kicks off, Team 8 heads over to a nearby store to shop for Hinawa. Shinra tags along. Along the way, they hear explosions from a distance. Shinra sets out to investigate these explosions and learns that they are coming from an Infernal. While he gets busy fighting off the beast, Arthur comes along, followed by the rest of the team.

With what follows, the team struggles to bring down the Infernal. So they come up with a plan. They first try to temporarily bring it down to get a closer look at its power store. By doing this, they learn that it has multiple cores. To defeat it, Shinra goes for its main core while the rest of the Team goes for its other cores. With this, they finally bring it down and manage to save the day all over again. However, bigger challenges and stronger opponents lie ahead.

