I wouldn’t say that ‘Fire Force’ season 1 was replete with flaws. However, it still lacked some elements that made it fall short of being a complete anime. With season 2, ‘Fire Force’ now seems to be complete as its comedy hits more than it misses, its combat scenes never cease to fascinate you, and its emotional depth is far more balanced than it previously was.

Here is everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availably of its next episode:

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 17 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 17th episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Fire Force’ kicks off with a fresh perspective of the world. Shinra, who was once clueless about the world outside, now has many answers. The mysteries of the Evangelist still baffle him but he now knows that he will eventually find the right answers. He looks at the world around him and thinks about how everything has changed. Although people have adapted to the new normal and are far more familiar with the emergence of the Infernals, they still live in fear. The thought of the world forever being wrapped in this fear scares Shinra. But instead of being let down by it, he draws inspiration from it and sets out to make the world a better place.

Soon after he snaps out of his introspection, he heads out shopping with the rest of Team 8, who are all determined to give Hinawa a makeover. Along the way, they hear explosions from a distance. Suspecting that it could be an Infernal attack, Shinra heads over to the location. His suspicion is confirmed and without even thinking about it, he starts battling with the Infernal. Soon, Arthur follows along with the rest of the team and all of them try to defeat the Infernal. To their surprise, they realize that this infernal is far stronger than any other they’ve faced before.

To destroy it, they formulate a strategy. First, they bring it down to get a closer look at it. After realizing that it’s deriving its power from multiple cores, they set out to individually destroy each of its cores where Shinra primarily focuses on its main core. With this, they finally destroy the beast and save the day. However, bigger challenges lie ahead.

