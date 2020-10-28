So far, ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 has not been incredibly better than its predecessor, but it is still noticeably a notch above. Its story seems to have a lot more depth while its characters get balanced screen time. The production is as brilliant as ever and the action scenes have seamless and fluid motion. With each episode, ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is rising up in ranks and finding its place among the best shounen of our time. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on its upcoming episode, refer to the guide below.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 18 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 18th episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on October 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

In the opening scene of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2, we see Shinra looking at the world around him. He recalls how the first spontaneous human combustion changed everything and wonders if things will ever go back to normal. While he’s at it, he even wonders if he’ll ever get around to unraveling the mysteries of the Evangelist. At the same time, he feels good about being able to unravel many of them. While he thinks about all the answers he still needs to seek, the rest of Team 8 sets out to shop for some new clothes for Hinawa, who really seems to need a new wardrobe. Shinra tags along. On their way, they hear loud explosions from a distance. Shinra decides to investigate. As he had anticipated, the source of those explosions turns out to be an Infernal. Without thinking twice or even waiting for his team to show up, Shinra attacks it. Soon, Arthur shows up, followed by the rest of the team.

The team discovers that this Infernal is stronger than any other they’ve faced before. So they deduce a plan. Instead of duking it out with it, they first bring it down and take a closer look at it. Then, after getting a closer look, they learn that it has multiple cores. When the Infernal gets back up, Shinra targets its main core while the others destroy its secondary cores. Using this strategy, they finally conquer the beast and save the day. But this strange encounter with a very powerful infernal makes them realize that bigger threats lie ahead.

Read More on Anime Preview: Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 5