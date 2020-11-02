‘Fire Force’, also known as ‘Enen no Shouboutai’, is set in a world that was nearly destroyed in a cataclysmic fire that happened 250 years before the current events. The survivors made Tokyo Empire their home, where Emperor Raffles I created the new religion of The Holy Sol Temple around a solar deity. With the help of Haijima Industries, the empire then founded a thermal energy plant named Amaterasu that can forever provide the empire with electricity. To deal with the unfortunate people who go through spontaneous human combustion and turn into “Infernals”, the empire has set up the eponymous fire-fighting operation. The series revolves around the recruit Shinra Kusakabe, who is a third-generation pyrokinetic, and his teammates at the Special Fire Force Company 8. Since its release on July 6, 2019, the anime has become quite popular. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 19 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fire Force’ season 2 episode 19, titled ‘The Oze Family’, is set to be released on November 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch the English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ season 2 on Funimation. The English Dub version of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ can be streamed on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Furthermore, fans can catch both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

Based on a manga written and illustrated by Atsushi Ōkubo, ‘Fire Force’ has received much praise from the critics for its rich and well-defined plot, innovative action sequences, and a diverse collection of characters. ‘Fire Force’ season 2 opens sometime after the events of season 1, during which The Evangelist and her Knights of the Ashen Flame tried to capture Shinra. In the first episode, Shinra still thinks that he can create a method through which infernals can be transformed back into normal people. He also wants to know more about The Evangelist and the doomsday cult known as the White Clad.

In season 2 episode 18, titled ‘The Holy Woman’s Anguish’ and ‘The Man, Assault’, Sister Iris is questioning her faith after learning that the church was established by The Evangelist. Shinra helps her regain her belief by telling her that the Sun isn’t bound by a mortal concept like the church or its creator. Elsewhere, Assault loses yet one more duel to Tamaki Kotatsu.

