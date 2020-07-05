At this point in its storyline, ‘Fire Force’ is grappling with several things at once. Its action, as always, is a crucial part of its plot. But along with that, it also tries to create the right balance between some sentimental drama and sexual comedy. Although it’s a bit too soon to say anything, season 2 of ‘Fire Force’ starts off well, especially if we take its action into consideration. And that’s something is has always been good at. But when it comes to the development of its characters and the director of its plot, we’ll have to wait and see if it’ll be my better than season 1. So to find that out, make sure you do check out the next episode of ‘Fire Force Season 2’. And to do that, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming details.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 reinstates its old characters. Shinra takes a brief look at his surroundings and wonders if the world will ever be the same. He wishes to turn all the infernals back to normal people and hopes that one day, the people around him will not live in the fear of being a victim of “spontaneous human combustion.” The episode then brings in some good old action where Shinra runs into a powerful infernal. While he tries to bring things under control, the rest of the Company 8 team also shows up at the location. As soon as Iris, Maki, Tamaki, and Hinawa join Shinra and take a closer look at the infernal, they realize that it’s unlike anything they have ever seen before—it has multiple cores.

As always, the team still finds a way around this new kind of infernal and works around its weakness to defeat it. Once they are done, the action of the series ensues at the Company 8 headquarters. While trawling around their base, Obi finds Hinawa’s wardrobe and is instantly shocked, especially by a hat that says “nude beach.” After being questioned, Hinawa simply lies about buying it, but Obi knows better. In the episodes that’ll follow, Company 8 will aspire to rise in ranks again, while Shinra will keep searching for his deeper purpose. Although he already knows that he’s in the business because he wants to save the world from Infernals, there’s still a lot more that he has to uncover.

