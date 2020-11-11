Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi Ōkubo. ‘Fire Force’ or ‘Enen no Shouboutai’ is a TV anime series filled with an innovative combat system, complex characters, and compelling storyline. The first issue of the manga series was released on September 23, 2015. About four years after that, the first episode of the anime series premiered on July 6, 2019. Since then, the show has become one of the most popular new anime on the small screen. It is currently in its second season, which is written and directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fire Force’ season 2 episode 20, titled ‘Weapons of Destruction’, is set to be released on November 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch the English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ season 2 on Funimation. The English Dub version of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ can be streamed on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Furthermore, you can catch both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

250 years before the story begins, a cataclysmic event called “The Great Disaster” took place. It caused most of the world to be destroyed in flames. The majority of the world’s population perished. Those who survived made their way to the Tokyo Empire, where Emperor Raffles I founded a new religion for the new world, the faith of the Holy Sol Temple. This new faith, with the help of Haijima Industries, set up Amaterasu, a thermal power plant that can perpetually supply energy to the entire nation. The anime is about a group of elite firefighters known as the Fire Force. Their main job is to neutralize people who have become the “Infernals” or are about to spontaneously combust.

The story centers around Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic, who becomes a member of the Fire Force Company 8. ‘Enen no Shouboutai’ season 2 episode 19 focuses on the relationship between Maki and her father, General Danro. After her brother Tagaki gets injured by a While Clad while investigating the Netherworld, members of Company 8 go down there with the members of Company 2 to figure out what has happened. But Maki doesn’t accompany her squad in the operation, because her deeply-worried father sends her back.

