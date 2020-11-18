Developed by David Production, ‘Enen no Shouboutai’ or ‘Fire Force’, is an anime series that is set in a post-apocalyptic world where many of the survivors have developed pyrokinetic abilities. The show’s main protagonist is Shinra Kusakabe, who is a third-generation pyrokinetic. This entails that he can create his own flames and is largely impervious to attacks from other pyrokinetic people. Since its premiere on July 6, 2019, the series has garnered a massive worldwide audience because of its unique premise, sublime storyline, and relatable characters. The show’s season 2 premiered on July 4, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Enen no Shouboutai’.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fire Force’ season 2 episode 21, titled ‘Enemy Contact’, is slated to be released on November 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English dub of ‘Fire Force’ season 2 is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the English dub version of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Furthermore, both seasons are available on Crunchyroll with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

Since the cataclysmic event known as ‘The Great Disaster’, the world has undergone drastic changes. The flames consuming most of the world was just the beginning. From the ashes of the old society rose a new one. In the Tokyo Empire, the survivors found a refuge. Emperor Raffles I created the faith of the Holy Sol Temple. The top authorities of this new religion collaborated with Haijima Industries to solve the energy issue of the new world and established Amaterasu, a thermal plant that can potentially produce power forever.

In ‘Fire Force’ season 2 episode 20, a member of Company 8 joins each unit of Company 2 as they descend into the Netherworld together. Shinra is part of the Hebio Squad, while his fellow Company-8-member Victor is accompanying the Ohana Squad and another Company-8-member Tamaki has come to the Netherworld with the Kagenashi Squad. The Ohana Squad is completely decimated by Ritsu, a Purple Haze Knight, and her revived infernals. Only Victor manages to escape the attack. The Kagenashi Squad fights Orochi, another member of the Purple Haze, and her group of infernals. Orochi kills Amon Hajiki, the platoon commander, and then faces a vengeful Takeru Noto or the Juggernaut.

