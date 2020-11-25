Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi Ōkubo, ‘Enen no Shouboutai’ or ‘Fire Force’ tells the story of a group of firefighters who don’t require ladders or water hoses to fight a fire. Instead, almost all of them have pyrokinetic abilities. They fight infernals, the unfortunate people who undergo spontaneous human combustion and turn into a fiery monster. Since its premiere on July 6, 2019, the anime has garnered widespread praise. In the same year, Gadget Tsūshi included “Látom” (a religious word that carries the same meaning as Amen in Catholicism) in their list of 2019 anime buzzwords. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Fire Force’.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Fire Force’ season 2 episode 22, titled ‘Plot for Extinction’, is slated to be released on November 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English dub of ‘Fire Force’ season 2 is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the English dub version of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Furthermore, both seasons are available on Crunchyroll with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

The protagonist of the series is Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic, joins Company 8 of the Special Fire Force. The world has undergone many changes since the Great Disaster. As it has become nearly impossible to live in most places on Earth, the survivors have all taken shelter in the Tokyo Empire. There is a new prevalent religion in the world, the faith of the Holy Sol Temple. The faith joined forces with the agents of science to create Amaterasu, a thermal power plant that can perpetually create energy.

After his battle with Orochi, Juggernaut is completely drained. Tamaki has to defend herself from two Purple Haze knights until Gustav Honda and Captain Obi come to her aid. Hinawa and Oze are confronted by a Purple Haze Knight named Iron, while Shinra fights Dr. Giovanni. Licht surmises that the White Knights are planning to destroy the netherworld. This prompts Honda to issue a withdrawal order.

