‘Fire Force’, also known as ‘Enen no Shouboutai’, depicts a world that was nearly destroyed in a cataclysmic event 250 years earlier. The survivors found a new home in the Tokyo Empire, where Emperor Raffles I established the new religion of The Holy Sol Temple around a solar deity. With the help of Haijima Industries, the faith then set up a thermal energy plant named Amaterasu that can supply the empire electricity forever. To deal with the unfortunate people who go through spontaneous human combustion and turn into “Infernals”, the empire has created the eponymous fire-fighting operation. The series premiered on July 6, 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fire Force’ season 2 episode 23, titled ‘Firecat’, is set to be released on December 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch the English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ season 2 on Funimation. The English Dub version of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ can be streamed on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Furthermore, fans can catch both seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

Based on a manga written and illustrated by Atsushi Ōkubo, ‘Fire Force’ revolves around the recruit Shinra Kusakabe, who is a third-generation pyrokinetic, and his teammates at the Special Fire Force Company 8. Season 2 opens sometime after the events of season 1, during which The Evangelist and her Knights of the Ashen Flame tried to capture Shinra. In season 2, Shinra continues to believe that he can find a way to transform infernals back into humans. The season premiere follows him as he goes out to purchase clothes for Lieutenant Hinawa with Maki, Iris, and Tamaki.

In episode 22, Shinra and Arthur battle Dr. Giovanni, who with his insect abilities, knows what moves the two will make before they do it. Licht reveals to Captain Honda that Evangelist, the leader of White Clad, plans to bring down Tokyo Empire by combusting infernals at various key locations in the netherworld. When the explosions happen, Maki and Tagaki work together to channel the flames towards the lower levels of the netherworld, so that the empire will be safe.

