Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi Ōkubo, ‘Enen no Shouboutai’ is an anime that is bound to remind its audience of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and its sequel ‘The Legend of Korra’, because of its distinct combat system. The story is set in a world that was almost consumed by fire in an event known as “The Great Disaster”. The survivors eventually found a home in the Tokyo Empire. The series begins 198 years after “The Great Disaster” and focuses on Shinra Kusakabe, the newest recruit of the elite firefighting company, Special Fire Force Company 8. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Enen no Shouboutai’.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 24 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Fire Force’ season 2 episode 24, titled ‘Signs of Upheaval’, is set to release on December 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch the English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ season 2 on Funimation. The English Dub version of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ can be streamed on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Furthermore, fans can catch both seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

In the Tokyo Empire, humanity found a new religion that is best suited for their new world, the faith of the Holy Sol Temple, which, in time, became one of the most powerful institutions in the empire. The main job of the Fire Force is to contain the infernals, humans who become living infernos following spontaneous human combustion. In season 2, Shinra has come to believe that he can change infernals back into humans. In episode 23, while visiting Lieutenant Konro of Company 7, Shinra and Captain Hibana discover him fighting a White Clad and later killing him with a sword. Konro tells them that he had an Adolla connection two years earlier when he battled a demon that looked exactly like him. Although he won the fight, he has been suffering from tephrosis since. Later in the episode, Shinra, Arthur, and Tamaki receive training from Shinmon.

