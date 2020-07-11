The first season of ‘Fire Force’ received a mixed bag of reviews. Season 2, now, seems to be making up for all the flaws that season 1 had and it’s doing that really well so far. While its action and production value is as good as it ever was, even its less emphasis on Ecchi is quite appreciable. Adding to this, I love how season 2 is developing its characters, especially Shinra. With that said, if you’ve started following this season, read on further to know all the details about the second season of ‘Fire Force.’

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

‘Fire Force’ begins right where the first season left off. Shinra, now more determined than ever, takes a good look at his surroundings and feels the urge to somehow save everyone he can from the potential threat that awaits them. He wishes that someday he’ll able to help all the victims of the “spontaneous human combustion” and turn them back to normal humans again. As he looks around, he even wonders if everyone lives with the fear of suddenly burning up. While he’s at it, he runs into a very powerful infernal. He doesn’t think twice before putting himself in the face of danger and that’s when even his team shows up to help him deal with the infernal. A closer look at this powerful infernal makes Team 8 realize that it’s nothing like they’ve ever seen before. Moreover, it even seems to have multiple cores.

Despite knowing how strong this new version of infernals is, they try to figure out a practical way to conquer it. As a result, they manage to save the day all over again. Soon after this, they head over to their headquarters to get some rest. Obi, while going around the place, discovers Hinawa’s bizarre wardrobe and is instantly startled. What further stuns him is a “nude beach” hat that he finds in the same wardrobe. Hinawa tries to cover this up with a lie but Obi figures out the truth anyway. The opening moments of the season set up the stage for everything that lies ahead in this season. A new version of the infernals could be a big challenge for the team while the traction between Obi and Hinawa will continue. Along with this, Shinra will delve deeper into his dark world to seek more answers.

