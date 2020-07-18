Not only is the storyline of ‘Fire Force Season 2’ better than its predecessor, but so is its animation. It looks like David Production has realized the true potential that the anime holds and with that, they have raised the bar pretty high. Although it’s a bit too soon to say this, it seems very likely that ‘Fire Force’ will rise up in ranks and might even find its place among the best action anime of this season. With that said, if you’ve been following its second season, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

In the opening moments of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2, Shinra looks at the world around him. He observes all the innocent and happy people in his town and wonders if they still fear the infernals. Ever since the first “spontaneous human combustion” took place, the world has become a terrifying place for pretty much everyone. Although people still go about their day-to-day lives, there is ingrained fear of catching fire in almost everyone. Shinra just hopes that this would end soon and the world would again be a safe place for everyone. While he’s lost in these thoughts, he comes across a very powerful infernal that is nothing like he has ever seen before. With no time to think, he straight away starts battling it. Soon, the rest of his team also shows up to help him out. While facing this infernal, Team 8 gets a closer look at it and that’s when they realize that the source of the infernal’s immense power is its multiple cores.

Despite facing a new challenge with this newfound infernal, Team 8 deduces a new strategy to defeat it. And thus, they save the day all over again. Right after this, the team’s action ensues back at their headquarters. While everyone is resting, Obi comes across Hinawa’s bizarre wardrobe and is stunned. He finds all kinds of zany outfits and is very surprised by a “nude beach” hat that he finds in the wardrobe. Although he doesn’t say much, Hinawa realizes that he is being judged and tries to justify how it got there. But, as always, Obi knows better. With so much going on, season 2 sets the stage for the story ahead. The introduction of a new kind of infernal promises more action and Shinra’s side of the story further hints that many revelations about his past will be made.

