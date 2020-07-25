The first season of ‘Fire Force’ was very well-appreciated for its stellar production value. However, its storyline and characters failed to impress most fans. With Season 2, it seems like the anime is covering up for the failures of its first installment. Not only is its storyline engrossing but even its animations quality has improved by leaps. And of course, the new adrenaline-fueled action scenes deserve a special mention. With that said, for those who have been following the second season of ‘Fire Force,’ here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

In its opening moments, ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 shows Shinra’s perspective towards the world. He looks at everyone around him and wonders it people will ever stop living without the fear of becoming victims of “spontaneous human combustion.” He hates how the infernal situation only seems to be getting worse with time and even hopes to save as many people as he can from the threat that lurks in the corner of every street. Soon after this, he snapped out of his deep thoughts when he comes across a very powerful infernal. Instead of waiting for his team, he dives right in to start battling it. Moments later, even the team catches up with the action and starts fighting off the beast. Within in no time, as they get closer to this infernal, they realize that it’s unlike anything they’ve ever encountered before. With its multiple cores, the infernal spews fire like none other and gives Team 8 a hard time.

Even so, as always, the Team finds its way around its weaknesses and overpowers it. In the end, they do manage to save the day all over again. Right after this, they head back to their headquarters. While strolling around, Obi gets a glimpse of Hinawa’s Zanu wardrobe. One thing in particular that grabs his attention is her “nude beach” hat. Hinawa catches the judgemental look in his eyes and tries to defend himself. But Obi, as always, figures out the truth.

