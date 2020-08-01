Same as season 1, ‘Enen no Shouboutai’ Season 2 moves at a very frenetic pace. Due to this, some viewers might find it a little challenging to keep up with everything that’s going on. Even so, from a storyline standpoint, season 2 is much better than its predecessor and even promises a lot more character development. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

In the opening shots of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2, Shinra looks at the world around him and wonders how everything has changed yet it’s all still the same. He looks at the smiling faces of the people around him and thinks about how they still live in the fear of becoming infernals. Ever since the world experienced its first “spontaneous human combustion,” humans have lived in the fear of becoming its victims and Shinra hates how he can’t save everyone. Even so, he promises himself that he’ll do his best to make the world around him a better place. While he’s lost in these thoughts, he comes across a very powerful infernal. Without even waiting for his team or preparing himself, he dives right-in to battle it. Soon, the rest of the members of Team 8 show up at the location and help fight the infernal. As soon as they get a close look at it, they realize that it’s unlike anything they have ever seen before. They notice that it does not have two but multiple cores that make it so powerful.

But even after knowing that it’s extremely strong, the team does not hold back. They find a way around its weaknesses and completely destroy it. Yet again, Team 8 manages to save the day but the discovery of this new kind of infernal concerns them a little. A few moments after this, all of them head back to their headquarters and rest for a bit. While trawling around, Obi takes a look at Hinawa’s strange wardrobe. Out of all the zany clothes that he spots there, a “nude beach” hat, in particular, gets his attention. Although Obi does not directly confront him, Hinawa figures out that he is being judged and tries to justify why he owns the hat. But Obi knows better.

