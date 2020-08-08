Although ‘Fire Force’ still retains some of its adult humor in season 2, there’s a lot more seriousness and depth to its overarching premise. Other than that, even its trademark fiery battle scenes are more impressive than ever and if one looks closely, its overall production has drastically improved. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode,

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

As the second season of ‘Fire Force’ begins, Shinra looks at the world around him as a familiar sense of fear starts gripping him. He wonders if the world will ever be able to get rid of infernals. The first “spontaneous human combustion” changed everything the world knew about life and death, and ever since it happened, humans haven’t feared anything more than the infernals. It’s these thoughts that make him realize that he would almost anything to free the world from infernals. He would do just about anything to make sure that the people around him never stop living like normal humans. While he’s lost in these thoughts, an infernal comes out of nowhere in his way. Without giving it a second thought, Shinra jumps right in to battle it without his team. Soon, other members of Team 8 show up at the location and wonder how this infernal is so freakishly strong. Upon getting a closer look at it, they realize that because it has multiple cores, it is stronger than other infernal they’ve ever seen.

In the moments that follow, Team 8 still finds a way to work with the infernal weaknesses and ultimately defeat. With this, they save the day all over again but the fear of this new kind of infernal concerns them. After completing this mission, they head back to their headquarters where other rest, while Obi just lurks around, as usual. While he’s at it, he discovers Hinawa’s strange wardrobe and his eyes fall upon his zany “nude beach” hat. When Hinawa notices the judgemental look in his eyes, he tries to give a logical explanation of where he got it from. But, as always, Obi looks past his explanations and excuses.

Read More on Anime Preview: Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Episode 6