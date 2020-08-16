Many anime viewers were not content with the storyline of the first season of ‘Fire Force.’ But on the other hand, there were others who were blown away by its fight choreography and overall production value. Season 2 brings back everything that made its predecessor great, and at the same time, it even makes its storyline a lot more immersive and engaging. So if you haven’t started watching season 2 yet, check it out right away. For those who are following it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

The opening scenes of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 feature Subaru, who isn’t how he used to be in the first season. His adventures with Team 8 and the revelations of his past have completely changed him. Now, he looks at the world around him and thinks about how everything has changed since the first “spontaneous human combustion” took place. He wonders if people will ever stop living in the fear of becoming Infernals and promises himself that he’ll do whatever it takes to make the world a better place. Just when he starts thinking about protecting the people around him, an infernal shows up out of nowhere and turns out to be much stronger than any infernal he has faced in the past. Without waiting for the other members of his team, he dives right into a battle with the infernal. While he’s at it, the rest Team 8 arrives and joins him. At first, they struggle to defeat the infernal as it turns out to be stronger than the ones they have faced before. But then they get a closer look at it and learn that it has multiple cores.

Even after having a hard time facing this new kind of infernal, Team 8 manages to find a way around its strengths and strongly focuses on its weaknesses. And thus, they eventually come out winners. Though, the fear of this new kind of infernals still stays with them. After this battle, they crash at the headquarters where the day-to-day hilarious squabbles between Hinawa and Obi ensue. Initially, everything seems just fine for Team 8 but little do they realize that bigger threats await them.

