Not only is the animation of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 better than its predecessor, but so is its storyline. Season 2 started off with a bit of a non-canon intro for all those who were not too well-versed with it or had forgotten its first season. But with what followed, ‘Fire Force’ not only added more spice and drama to the adventures of Special Fire Force Company 8 but also made the individual character arcs more piognant. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its nect episode.

Fire Force Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Fire Force English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 is available on Funimation. The English Dub of the first season of ‘Fire Force’ is available on Funimation, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. You can also stream both the seasons on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Fire Force Season 2 Spoilers

In its opening scene, ‘Fire Force’ Season 2 shows how Subaru has come long way from her used to be but still struggle to some in terms with what the world has become. He looks around him and thinks of how everything has changed since the first “spontaneous human combustion.” People who peacefully lived in normal neighborhoods fear becoming victims of the pehnomenon while others are scared of coming accross powerful infernals. After thinking about all of this, Subaru promises himself he’ll do everything he can to keep the people around him safe. Within no time, he comes accross a super strong infernal and without even waiting for his team members to show up, he dives right in to attack it. Moments after this, all the other members of the Team 8 also show up and try to tame the infernal. They soon realize that it’s stronger than any other infernal they’ve seen in the past, so they try to get a closer look at it to understand its power source.

A closer look at it makes them realize that it has multiple cores. Even so, they work their way around its weaknesses and ultimately defeat it. The discover of this new kind of infernal is little alarming for them but they try to forget about it for a while and head back to their headquarters. At the headquarters, Hinawa comes accross Obi’s zany wardrobe and one of their hilarious confrontations ensue. And as always, Hinawa wins. Intially everything seems just fine for the firefighter, but little do they realize that a whole lot of challeneges await them.

