‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 9 is the obligatory Christmas special episode. Lois up and leaves to spend Christmas with her “cousins” in Cabo. Peter excels at Christmas, making local news. Jealous, Lois plays Grinch and takes away the family’s Christmas decorations and presents. There is a full recap of the latest episode ahead. Before you get to that, let’s first take a look at the details of the upcoming season 19 episode 10 of ‘Family Guy’.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Family Guy’ season 19 is on a winter hiatus currently and new episodes, starting with season 19 episode 10, will return to FOX sometime in January 2021. The tentative date for the premiere of ‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 10, as of yet, is January 10, 2021. This date, however, is not confirmed by the network as of right now. ‘Family Guy’ usually airs Sundays at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX.

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 10 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘Family Guy’ on FOX by simply tuning into your TV at the aforementioned time slot. You may also want to watch it online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream complete episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, but you need to have an existing cable subscription in order to login.

There are other ways to stream the latest episodes of ‘Family Guy’ on various platforms and websites. All of its 18 completely aired seasons are available to stream on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV or have ditched the cable, live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes or entire seasons and stream on-demand on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 10 Spoilers

Since there has been no confirmed date and synopsis provided by FOX till now for the upcoming episode of ‘Family Guy’, it’s not yet known what the next episode will be about. All we can say is that the next episode will certainly see Peter pursuing some sort of shenanigans or the other. You can always count on Peter Griffin to bring the shenanigans.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 9 Recap

This year for Christmas, Lois wants everyone in the family to pitch in and help her shop. She sets everyone with a list of Christmastime chores and a 24-hour deadline to finish them. When Peter predictably fails at all his chores, Lois is furious and decides she wants to spend Christmas with her cousins in Cabo. She walks out, leaving the family to fend for themselves.

Only, Lois doesn’t go to Cabo. She checks into a motel close by so she can spy on the Griffins. She fully expects the family to fall apart without her and realize her importance. But when Peter starts excelling at Christmas, single-handedly turning their home into a Yuletide wonderland, Lois cannot believe it. In a Grinchy manner, Lois sneaks into the house and sabotages the lights and decorations in a bid to ruin their Christmas. Lois is chagrined to find the gift for her that the family made in their pottery class.

