Seth McFarlane’s long-running adult animation show, ‘Family Guy’, dropped its wedding-special sixth episode of season 19 last week. Fans would recall a 2017 episode from the series in which Meg tries to marry her boyfriend because of a pregnancy scare, but ultimately the wedding is called off when Meg confesses that she’s not actually pregnant. In episode 6, we see Meg getting almost married, plus some hilarious Peter shenanigans. You can read about the episode in detail in the recap section! First, let’s go through the details of ‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 7!

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 7 will release on November 22, 2020, at 9.30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT on FOX.

Where to Watch Family Guy Season 19 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Family Guy’ on FOX at the aforementioned time slot or online on FOX TV’s official website and their mobile application. An alternate way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription.

There are other ways to stream the season on various platforms and websites. All of its 18 seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV, cable-free live-streaming platforms include DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent episodes and entire seasons on Amazon Prime.

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Wild Wild West.’ The official synopsis from FOX reads as follows – “Lois and Peter are divided by differing views on who the next mayor of Quahog should be; upset at Lois’ first choice, Peter seeks out the late Mayor Adam West’s cousin, Wild Wild West.”

Family Guy Season 19 Episode 6 Recap

‘Family Guy’ season 19 episode 6 is titled ‘Meg’s Wedding.’

Meg is bummed out because she has no date for the school dance and no prospects either. She goes bowling (yes, alone) and connects with Bruce, who works there. Meanwhile, Peter goes to a concert and gets both his arms ripped off in a freak wallet chain accident. The doctor tells him that his arms will eventually grow back, so Peter spends the rest of the episode bouncing around with tiny T-rex arms. When Meg informs the family that Bruce is her new boyfriend, they all comment that Bruce is gay.

Meg reacts badly and lashes out when Lois tries to tell her that Bruce is a 100% unadulterated homosexual. Bruce proposes to Meg, and she agrees to marry him, much to the dismay of Lois. Peter, displaying rare insight, convinces Lois to get on board because Meg seems happy, and he believes that being married to a gay man is better for Meg than ending up alone. On the wedding day, Meg stops the wedding because she realizes that Bruce is, in fact, gay and is only marrying her to get his parents off his back. The episode ends with Bruce getting married to his boyfriend, with tiny-arms Peter officiating.

