The latest episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 continues the streak of action-packed drama that has fans glued to their screens and anxiously await new episodes for all of the season. The sixth episode sees June trying to save as many lives as she can when a deadly explosion in the oil fields derails John and her plan to run away. It also changes their equation forever.

Meanwhile, Virginia is desperately seeking some answers. Staying true to her reputation, she won’t let anyone be treated until she gets them. For a detailed recap, dive straight to the end! In case you’re looking for a preview for the mid-season finale, i.e., ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 7, we have got you covered!

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 7 will premiere on November 22, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on AMC. Season 6 consists of 16 episodes, which drops new weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. Because of the pandemic shutting down production earlier in 2020, the mid-season finale is going to be episode 7 instead of episode 8.

Where to Stream Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 Online?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC and releases new episodes every Sunday night at the above-mentioned time slot. So tune in to the channel each week at 9 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on TV. All you will need is an active cable connection. For people who don’t prefer watching it on TV, you can stream the show online on AMC’s official site, logging in with a cable subscriber ID.

Viewers also have the option to live-stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms on which you can stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. And finally, audiences also have the option of streaming the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers

The mid-season finale is titled ‘Damage from the Inside.’

The upcoming episode promises to be a thrill-filled ride with at least one horde attack. Strand assigns Alicia and Charlie to a search and rescue mission when Dakota goes missing. Virginia gets no time to recuperate after her amputation on last week’s episode. The group comes across an unlikely ally that offers hope of escape from Virginia. Clearly, there will be some huge changes in the seventh episode – either the group of survivors will rise against Virginia and defeat her, or they will escape her clutches, but will it be casualty-free? Doubt it. Check out the promo below!

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 Recap

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 6 is titled ‘Bury Her Next To Jasper’s Leg.’

The episode is filled with tough decisions for both June and John. John persuades June to leave with him as he plans to escape Virginia’s control. But before the husband and wife duo can run away, June is summoned to Tank Town to treat the workers injured in a tragic explosion at the oil fields. While June tries to save as many lives as possible with her limited means, Virginia arrives in Tank Town with her Rangers, investigating the “The End Is the Beginning” graffiti. To get answers, she tortures the accident victims (including Wes) even though it is clear they don’t have any information about the mysterious spray-painting group.

When a walker bites Virginia’s hand, June has to decide whether to let her die (which would have been the smarter choice) or save her life. Moved by Virginia’s sob-story about her sister Dakota, June makes the questionable decision to save her and amputates her arm. In exchange, she gains permission from Virginia to set up a hospital, ultimately choosing to stay even though she had promised John that they would leave after she was done in Tank Town. Heartbroken but determined to escape Virginia, John leaves behind his wife and runs away by himself.

