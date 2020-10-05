It’s hard to put ‘Golden Kamuy’ in a particular genre. It manages to capitalize on almost every anime genre out there and does so with absolute perfection. Its storyline unfolds like an unforgettable adventure and its larger-than-life characters just continue to surprise you with their fascinating gimmicks. Only a few anime out there can be labeled as the “complete package” and ‘Golden Kamuy’ sure is among them. With that said, if you have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Geno Studio, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a manga adaptation. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on October 5, 2020.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online

The English Dub for the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ is available on Funimation and Amazon Prime. You can also check it out on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. As always, Crunchyroll will release ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States on October 5, 2020. Later this year, the anime will be available on Funimation with its English Dub.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Spoilers

In the current events of the anime, 24 Abashiri convicts are on their way to find the gold and the map is very well tattooed on them. While almost all the treasures have been accessed, no one but Asirpa can decipher them. The second season also left fans shocked after Wilk died but Immortal Sugimoto lived even after being shot in the head. With what follows, the Ainu girl sets out to meet Karafuto with Kiroranke’s group. While she’s at it, Sugimoto sets out to lash out on Ogata and Kiroranke.

He meticulously follows their footsteps and then finds them in Oodomari. When he asks people about Ainu girl, a shopkeeper directs him to the Ainu village. That’s the place where Karafuto Ainu girl named Enonoka resides. But before they can ask the girl about anything, they get attacked unexpectedly. Enonoka doesn’t ghost them and instead, she helps them in every possible way she can by taking them to a village full of Russians. Their adventure soon takes a new turn when they get busy at a Russian bar and their sled dog gets stolen. To get it back, Sugimoto must participate in a Russian combat sport known as the Stenka na Stenku.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Trailer

You can check out the trailer for ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 below:

