Set in the early 20th century, ‘Golden Kamuy’ tells the story of Saichi Sugimoto, a Japanese military veteran, who starts working in the mines after returning from the Russo-Japanese War to support the widow of a fallen comrade. He meets an Ainu girl named Asirpa, and together, they begin searching for the secret Ainu treasure. The anime is developed from a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Satoru Noda. The anime is currently in its 3rd season, which began airing on October 5, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Golden Kamuy’.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 10, titled ‘Catching Up to the Wolf’, is set to be released on December 7, 2020. Geno Studio is the producer of the series. Screenwriter Noboru Takagi is adapting Noda’s manga for the small screen.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online?

The first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ are available on Funimation and Amazon Prime. The show can also be streamed on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll lets its viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States watch ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3. Funimation is set to stream the series with its English dub in the future.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

In the Russo-Japanese War, Sugimoto was a private first class in the 1st Division of the Imperial Japanese Army. He fought in the historical battle of 203 Hill. His battlefield reputation has garnered him the nickname “Sugimoto the Immortal”. He learns about the Ainu gold from an old acquaintance whom he is later forced to kill. In episode 9, the story of how Sofia and other revolutionaries were captured are shown. After they successfully kill Emperor Alexander II, Kiroranke, Wilk, and Sofia come across Japanese photographer Koichi Hasegawa, who is living in a local village with his Russian wife and child. it is later revealed that Hasegawa is a spy. A gunfight follows between the Russian police and the revolutionaries. While all the police are killed, Hasegawa’s child die as well. to his mortally wounded wife, Hasegawa gives his real name, Tokushirou Tsurumi

