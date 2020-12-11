Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Satoru Noda, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is an anime show that revolves around Saichi Sugimoto, a veteran of the historical Battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. When the war ended, he began working in the mines to provide for the widow of a fallen comrade. He learns about a large cache of Ainu gold and embarks on a journey to find it. The series premiered on April 9, 2018, and has since become an international hit. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Hitoshi Nanba serves as the main director on ‘Golden Kamuy’, with Takahiro Kawakoshi as his assistant. Geno Studio is producing the series. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 11, titled ‘Sin and Impurity’, is set to be released on December 14, 2020.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ on Funimation and Amazon Prime. It is also available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll lets its viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States watch ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3. Funimation is set to stream the series with its English dub later this year.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

Saichi Sugimoto, a veteran of the Russo-Japanese War, can be kind and compassionate. But those traits are often overlooked because of his fierce nickname, Sugimoto the Immortal, and the three angry scars marring his face. When he first learns about a 20 kan (75 kg) of Ainu gold, he thinks that it’s a hoax. But then, the story turns out to be correct. He teams up with a young Ainu girl named Aspira, and together, they begin searching for the treasure. In episode 10, Kiroranke’s group breaks out Sofia and other inmates by detonating an explosive against the wall of Ako prison. Sofia and Aspira speak about the latter’s father, Wilk. Elsewhere, Sugimoto saves Shiraishi from drowning in icy water.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time